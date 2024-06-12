TDP captures Bobbili after three decades

Vizianagaram: The recent Assembly elections set several records rewriting history. TDP achieved a remarkable feat of sweeping all the nine seats in erstwhile Vizianagaram district. Not even a single MLA seat was gained by the YSRCP. TDP could capture Bobbili Assembly constituency after three decades. The last time party won in Bobbili was in 1994 Assembly elections and after a long gap, now it grabbed the seat.

S V Ch Appala Naidu was elected to Assembly in 1994 from TDP and later the party had disappeared here. In 1999, P Jagan Mohan Rao was elected from Congress and in 2004 and 2009 R V S K Ranga Rao was elected from Congress and in 2014 again Ranga Rao was elected from YSRCP. Later, in 2019 S V Ch Appala Naidu won from YSRCP.

After three decades, Baby Naina won on behalf of TDP in the seat. This time Appala Naidu has been defeated with a margin of 44,648 votes.

Baby Naina, scion of Bobbili royal family, speaking to The Hans India, said that he had been with the people for the past few years and attended every need of them. “Finally, I proved that people are with me. Now it’s my responsibility to develop the constituency and provide employment to youth in the region. We have a huge industrial growth centre and there are several sick industries. I will take responsibility to revive those units and set up new ones. I will change the face of the historical Bobbili town and make it as a model city.”