TDP celebrates Chandrababu Naidu’s birthday across Prakasam district

Ongole: Grand celebrations were held across Prakasam district on Sunday to commemorate the 75th birthday of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has entered his 75th year.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy joined the TDP AP vice-president and Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao in the festivities organised at the MLA’s office. The event brought together numerous party leaders, workers, and supporters.

Speaking at the occasion, Janardana Rao extended birthday wishes to Chief Minister Naidu, referring to him as ‘Apara Chanakya’ and the ‘architect of Swarna Andhra Pradesh,’ highlighting the widespread respect for Naidu’s political wisdom and leadership.

Meanwhile, at the district TDP office in Ongole, another celebration was organised by Dr Nukasani Balaji, Prakasam District Party president and chairman of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

Dr Balaji, along with other party leaders, cut a cake and extended birthday wishes to the Chief Minister. In his address, Dr Balaji praised Naidu’s political acumen, administrative skills, and oratorical abilities, which have established him as an exceptional leader during his more than four decades in politics, despite facing numerous challenges. He emphasised Naidu’s significant contributions to Andhra Pradesh’s development during his tenure as Chief Minister and expressed hope that under his leadership, Andhra Pradesh would emerge as a leading state in the country.

He called upon party leaders and workers to follow in Naidu’s footsteps and work towards the state’s development.

Similar events were held in the headquarters of all assembly constituencies by the local MLAs and the party in-charges, in which the mandal-level leaders and cadre took part.