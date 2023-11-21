TDP celebrates regular bail to Chandrababu

Guntur: TDP East president Naseer Ahmed burst crackers and distributed sweets in the backdrop of AP High Court sanctioning bail to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in the AP Skill Development Corporation scam case on Monday. He criticised that the YSRCP government has failed to prove the corruption of Naidu in the case and expressed confidence that the latter will get a clean chit. He recalled that the TDP-JSP coordination committee had already explained corruption and failures of the YSRCP government to the voters across the State.

TDP leaders Y Ashok, M Bharati, Srinu Naik, Padmavathi, Gudipalli Vani, Vemulakonda, Vijayalakshmi, Abdul Saleem were present.

Meanwhile, TDP Guntur urban president Degala Prabhakar, Guntur West Assembly constituency leader Kovelamudi Nadi burst crackers at Naidu’s residence and distributed sweets. They said sanctioning bail by the High Court is a first victory.