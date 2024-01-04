  • Menu
TDP Chandragiri incharge emphasises on right to vote, complains over fake votes

TDP Chandragiri incharge emphasises on right to vote, complains over fake votes
Pulivarti Sudhareddy, the wife of Chittoor District Telugu Desam Party Parliamentary President and Chandragiri Constituency incharge Pulivarti Sudhareddy, emphasized the importance of the right to vote in a democracy.

Pulivarti Sudhareddy, the wife of Chittoor District Telugu Desam Party Parliamentary President and Chandragiri Constituency incharge Pulivarti Sudhareddy, emphasized the importance of the right to vote in a democracy.

She, along with party leaders, met with District Collector Venkataramana Reddy on Wednesday. During the meeting, Sudhareddy informed the collector that voters from surrounding constituencies such as Puthalapattu, Tirupati, and Srikalahasti have been incorrectly registered in the Chandragiri voter list.

She handed over the relevant documents and requested that these voters be removed from the list. Sudhareddy added that despite multiple complaints, there has been no response from the collector. She urged for cooperation to ensure a smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections.

