TDP charges CM of helping BRS in polls

Narasaraopet: Former MLA and TDP leader Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao criticised that the AP government played a high drama and deployed heavy police...

Narasaraopet: Former MLA and TDP leader Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao criticised that the AP government played a high drama and deployed heavy police force at Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir to do favour to the BRS party in the Assembly elections.

In a statement, he questioned Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy why did not the state government respond though Telangana failed to release water from the reservoir.

He recalled that during the last four months, AP government did not send any proposal to the Central government on release of water.

He remembered that due to lack of water chilli, cotton and paddy fields dried in Palnadu district. He alleged that taking Telangana elections into consideration, AP government played a high drama and released water from Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir.

