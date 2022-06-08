TDP chief blames Jagan for failure of 2 lakh students

Vijayawada: Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asked the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to explain to the people the reasons for the failure of two lakh students in clearing the SSC examinations. He appealed to the failed students not to end their precious lives for the failure of systems and institutions. The results had come as a shocker, he said.

In a statement here, the TDP chief sought to know whether the much-touted Nadu-Nedu programme had any impact on the performance of the students at all. The Chief Minister had been claiming sweeping changes for the better in the state due to the programme, he said.

He said absence of recruitment of teachers had led to severe shortage in the teaching staff numbers. Merger of schools and engagement of teachers in non-academic works had dealt a blow to the system itself, he said.

The TDP chief demanded that the Jagan government should take responsibility for all the 2 lakh students who lost one full academic year. He asked people to realise the harm done to their wards under this government.