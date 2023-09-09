TDP chief Chandrababu arrested in Nandyal

NANDYAL: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in Nandyal by CID police in the wee hours of Saturday. It was learnt that the police informed Naidu that they are taking him into custody in the skill development scam.

There was a high drama in Nandyal from the midnight of Friday. Police officials started mobilising the personnel from the neighbouring district. They restricted TDP cadres at several places preventing them from reaching the RK function hall in the town where Naidu was staying.

Naidu was reportedly entered into an argument with DIG Raghurami Reddy about the developments. His lawyers have argued that Naidu's name was not in the FIR and how he will be taken into the custody. Police replied that they will put everything in the remand report. The notices were issued to Naidu in the name of CID DSP Dhananjayulu Naidu. However, Naidu's lawyers argued that the sections shower in the notice are irrelevant.

Ahead of moving Naidu from the function hall, medical tests were conducted on him and it was found that he has been suffering with hypertension and diabetes. TDP leaders Kalva Sreenivasulu and others are with Naidu and said that he is not in a good health condition.

Police have reportedly made arrangements to shift Naidu from Orvakallu airport by helicopter to Vijayawada soon. Despite the fact that the courts are having holidays on Saturday and Sunday, TDP leaders are trying to approach the AP High Court to get immediate bail.

Police issued a notice to Naidu under Section 50 (1) (2) of Criminal Procedure Code, saying that he is being taken into custody under Sections 120(8), 166, 167, 418, 420, 465, 468, 471, 409, 201, 109 rw 34 & 37 IPC and other sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. CID DSP Dhananjayudu said that it is a non-bailable offence and he cannot be released on bail and may approach the court only for bail.









Naidu is being taken to Uravakallu airport from there he will be taken to Vijayawada. Before that Naidu told people to maintain restraint. He said he was fighting for the people. They have not shown Prima Facie since night to this time. Its unfortunate I condemn. It is to prevent me from fighting against the government. Truth will prevail, he said.





Naidu is being brought to Vijayawada by road. He is said to be in Prakasam District at present

ఈ రోజు చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారిని అరెస్ట్ చేయడం జరిగింది.సరైన నోటీసు ఇవ్వకుండా, ఎఫ్ఐఆర్ లో పేరు పెట్టకుండా, ఎక్సప్లనేషన్ తీసుకోకుండా, ప్రొసీజర్ ఫాలో కాకుండా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారిని అరెస్ట్ చేయడం సమర్ధనీయం కాదు. బిజెపి దీనిని ఖండిస్తుంది. — Daggubati Purandeswari 🇮🇳 (@PurandeswariBJP) September 9, 2023



