TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu decries 'psychoism'

Amaravati: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Jagan Mohan Reddy government over the demolition of public and private property in the state. Naidu asked what this "psychoism" was and where was the need for demolishing the house of senior leader Sabbam Hari in Visakhapatnam now.



In a statement here, the TDP chief strongly condemned the action of the authorities and questioned the need to raze the structure at midnight. When a former MP had to face such severe harassment at personal level, then what about the common public, he wondered.

Naidu asserted that this kind of cheap and vengeful politics would be resorted to only by incapable and inefficient persons. The TDP would continue its struggle and rally people to step up the agitation against the countless wrongdoings and atrocities being committed by the ruling party, he vowed.

Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh strongly objected to the demolition of Sabbam Hari's house without giving any notice. "The Chief Minister cannot escape from the wrath of people with demolitions and destruction. Jagan Mohan Reddy is suffering from an anti-social personality disorder. The main symptom of this disease is demolition without a purpose and indiscriminately," he said in a statement.

Former ministers Ayyanna Patrudu and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said that Sabbam Hari was now being targeted just because he was criticising the government on behalf of the people. What the YSRCP leaders should demolish was not constructions and buildings but their own 'massive, self-destructive ego' which was subjecting all the people of the state to suffering.