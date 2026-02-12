Nali-kali scheme fails to meet objectives: Kannada Development Authority

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Kannada Development Authority has expressed serious dissatisfaction over the functioning of the ‘Nali-Kali’ scheme implemented in government schools, stating that it has completely failed to achieve its intended objectives. A detailed report in this regard has been submitted to Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa.

The Nali-Kali programme was first introduced on an experimental basis in Heggadadevana Kote of Mysuru district during 1995-96. After being appreciated as an innovative activity-based learning model, it was gradually expanded and finally implemented in all government Kannada medium schools across the state by 2010-11. The main goal of the scheme was to provide child-centric education through activity-based methods and to improve language and learning skills among primary school children.

However, according to the recent report prepared by the authority, the effectiveness of the programme has declined drastically over the years. What was once considered a model learning system has now turned ineffective due to poor implementation and lack of proper monitoring.

Sharing his concerns on social media platform X, the president of the Kannada Development Authority pointed out several structural and administrative shortcomings in the scheme. The report highlights lack of adequate training for teachers, difficulties in managing multi-grade classrooms, and inability to provide individual attention to students because of high classroom strength.