TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu writes letter to AP Governor over appointment of new SEC

The Andhra Pradesh is on the high alert as it is the 10th state which is hard hit with Coronavirus positive cases. So far, 381 positive cases reported across the state.

On the other side, the political heat in the state also increased over the local body elections. Recently, the YSRCP government has passed an ordinance removing State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.

Over this, the TDP national president and Opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu have objected to the government's decision and wrote a letter to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan urging his intervention to uphold democratic values by immediately cancelling the ordinance.

Chandrababu Naidu has sent the letter to Governor through email and shared a Twitter post. In the Twitter message, Naidu Tweeted that "While AP is suffering from the outbreak of Coronavirus, CM YS Jagan is back to doing vendetta politics. He has passed an undemocratic ordinance designed to remove the current State Election Commissioner just because the latter postponed elections in view of Covid19 crisis.

The health of people and economy of the State are the least of CM YS Jagan's concerns. He wants total power, and hence, setting dangerous precedents to achieve it. Sent an email to Hon'ble Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and requested his intervention to uphold the rule of law and democratic values".





