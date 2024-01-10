Live
- Winter Chill Grips Delhi: Coldest Day Recorded, Night Shelters At Full Capacity
- 48% Indian biz firms likely to meet net-zero target by 2030
- Cong will play role of kingmaker, says Seelam
- Singanamala MLA’s outbursts create ripples
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 January, 2024
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 10 January, 2024
- Comm Min sets up task force on foreign trade barriers
- ED files chargesheet against Lalu’s family
- Gabriel Attal France’s youngest, gay PM
- Qatal ki raat: Imran called Modi on Balakot
Just In
TDP chief to address public meeting at Bobbili today
Party constituency in-charge Baby Naina and other leaders make arrangements for the ‘Raa…Kadaliraa…’ programme
Vizianagaram: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is arriving Bobbili on Wednesday, January 10, to take part in the huge public meeting Raa…Kadali Raa. The party cadre from Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Parvathipuram districts and people will attend the meeting. Recently the TDP organised a huge meeting on the occasion of conclusion of Yuva Galam padayatra of Nara Lokesh at Polipalli village of Bhogapuram mandal which witnessed attendance of party senior leaders and thousands of cadres
Party leaders K Laka Venkata Rao, former minister R V S K Rangarao and Bobbili in-charge Baby Naina discussed several times the arrangements for the meeting. In fact, Vizianagaram was stronghold for TDP for the past few years but in 2019 the TDP lost its base and was completely wiped off the district All the nine MLA seats along with Vizianagaram MP seat were captured by YSRCP. Now the TDP is putting all its efforts to regain its the glory. Baby Naina, said that they will prove their mettle by making the Wednesday’s meeting a huge success. He said TDP will regain its past strength and win maximum number of seats in the district. The meeting arrangements are made at Raja College grounds and N Chandrababu Naidu will be arriving at 10 am.