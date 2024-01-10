TDP chief to address public meeting at Bobbili today

Vizianagaram: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is arriving Bobbili on Wednesday, January 10, to take part in the huge public meeting Raa…Kadali Raa. The party cadre from Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Parvathipuram districts and people will attend the meeting. Recently the TDP organised a huge meeting on the occasion of conclusion of Yuva Galam padayatra of Nara Lokesh at Polipalli village of Bhogapuram mandal which witnessed attendance of party senior leaders and thousands of cadres

Party leaders K Laka Venkata Rao, former minister R V S K Rangarao and Bobbili in-charge Baby Naina discussed several times the arrangements for the meeting. In fact, Vizianagaram was stronghold for TDP for the past few years but in 2019 the TDP lost its base and was completely wiped off the district All the nine MLA seats along with Vizianagaram MP seat were captured by YSRCP. Now the TDP is putting all its efforts to regain its the glory. Baby Naina, said that they will prove their mettle by making the Wednesday’s meeting a huge success. He said TDP will regain its past strength and win maximum number of seats in the district. The meeting arrangements are made at Raja College grounds and N Chandrababu Naidu will be arriving at 10 am.