TDP chief to visit Kakinada district on Feb 15

Jaggampeta(Kakinada): TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Jaggampeta of Kakinada district for three days from February 15 to 17 to boost the morale of the party cadre. He will land at Madhurapudi airport by 3 pm on February 15 and will participate in a road show from Gokavaram to Jaggampet and stay in Samalkot for the night.

Party district president Jyothula Naveen said that Chandrababu would participate in 'Idemi Kharma Rashtraniki' programme and would campaign against the YSRCP government.

On the occasion of the centenary celebration of former Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao, he would unveil NTR's statue. Party senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu would convene a meeting with the in-charges and leaders of parliamentary constituencies like Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and East Godavari districts on February 9 in Kakinada.