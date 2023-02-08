  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief to visit Kakinada district on Feb 15

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu
x

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Highlights

TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Jaggampeta of Kakinada district for three days from February 15 to 17 to boost the morale of the party cadre

Jaggampeta(Kakinada): TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Jaggampeta of Kakinada district for three days from February 15 to 17 to boost the morale of the party cadre. He will land at Madhurapudi airport by 3 pm on February 15 and will participate in a road show from Gokavaram to Jaggampet and stay in Samalkot for the night.

Party district president Jyothula Naveen said that Chandrababu would participate in 'Idemi Kharma Rashtraniki' programme and would campaign against the YSRCP government.

On the occasion of the centenary celebration of former Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao, he would unveil NTR's statue. Party senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu would convene a meeting with the in-charges and leaders of parliamentary constituencies like Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and East Godavari districts on February 9 in Kakinada.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X