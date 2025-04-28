Live
TDP clinched Kuppam municipal chairman post
TIRUPATI: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has clinched the Kuppam Municipal Chairman post, with Sixth Ward councillor Selva Raj emerging victorious. Selva Raj secured the position with the backing of 14 councillors and one ex-officio member.
Sources revealed that four councillors who were previously aligned with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) switched sides to support the TDP, bolstering the party’s strength. Out of the total 24 municipal members, the majority threw their weight behind the TDP, ensuring a smooth victory for Selva Raj.
Celebrations erupted at the MPDO office premises as TDP leaders and cadre marked the win with enthusiasm. The victory is being seen as a significant political boost for the party in Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s home turf.