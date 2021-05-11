TDP complains against Kodali Nani for remarks on Chandrababu over covid new variant

The war of words continue between the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition Telugu Desam party leaders over the coronavirus variant spreading in the state. It is learned that a case has been registered against former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his comments on the virus variant. Police have registered a case against Chandrababu following a complaint by YSRCP leaders in Kurnool district. Meanwhile, TDP leaders have lodged a complaint with the police against Minister Sidiri Appala Raju. Politics is currently heating up over the affair. With this, both the TDP leaders and the YCP leaders are attacking each other verbally.

In this context, the comments made by Minister Kodali Nani against TDP chief Chandrababu also went viral. The affair has once again become a hot topic as the TDP have lodged a complaint with the police on Kodali's comments.

All the ward members, including Kandulavaripalle village sarpanch Lakshmi and deputy sarpanch Rakesh Chaudhary of Naravaripalle panchayat in Chandrababu's hometown, have lodged a complaint at the Chandragiri police station alleging that Minister Kodali Nani had made indecent remarks against their party chief Chandrababu Naidu. It is sad to insult by saying that the Nara 420 virus was born in Naravaripalli. He also demanded immediate action against the minister who said that the Nara 420 virus was born 70 years ago in Naravaripalli to humiliate the village.

Kodali Nani spoke to the media on the 8th of this month as a counter to the comments made by Chandrababu Naidu that the coronavirus variant N-440K virus was born in Kurnool. He said that Nara 420 virus was born over 70 years ago and claimed that the Nara 420 virus was working to destroy the state. TDP leaders have lodged a complaint with the police over the remarks.