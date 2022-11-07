TDP complains to governor over stone pelting incident in Nandigama

The Telugu Desam group has complained to AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan about the incident of stone pelting on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Nandigama. The TDP leaders appealed to the governor for registering a bailable case against the stone pelting incident. The TDP leadership also released the photos of the suspects in connection with the incident.



After the meeting with the Governor, TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah told the media that the attack on Chandrababu was done because of the negligence of the police. He complained that the police acted ridiculously by filing a case under 324 of the Act. A case of attempted murder has been filed if the minister's car was hit in Visakhapatnam. They expressed their anger that it is wicked to put a bailable section after the attack took place. He said that the governor also expressed regret over the incident.

Bonda Uma said that the police have encouraged the unsocial forces and rowdy sheeters. He said that it is wicked to file a petty case where the future chief minister is attacked and released on bail with a fine of Rs.100. He said that they have complained to the governor about the manner in which the police system obstructed the political party. He said that the governor also expressed surprise at the registration of a nominal case.