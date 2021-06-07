TDP demands Covid package for archakas

Mangalagiri: TDP leader Buchi Ramprasad on Sunday demanded that the State government give a special Covid-19 package to archakas to help them overcome their serious financial problems caused by the pandemic.

Ramprasad urged the government to supply free ration and essential commodities to the purohits who have lost their incomes from temples and the auspicious functions during the pandemic. The second wave infections have caused a greater impact on the Archakas and devotees have stopped coming to the temples altogether.

In a statement here, the TDP leader deplored that thousands of archakas' families are struggling to lead their everyday lives due to lack of incomes. Though the temples were kept open for a limited time during the day, the devotees are not coming for darshan because of the virus threat. The devotees are afraid to visit the temples even during the most auspicious and festival days.

Ramprasad said that the Hundi collections in the temples has come down by over 90 percent in the State. The archakas were not getting the donations made by the devotees. The Archaka families dependent on the temples and are going through a difficult time. Without wasting further time, the government should come to their rescue and announce a special package to the Purohits. Essential commodities and ration should be given to them for free.

Ramprasad stressed the need for providing Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to the Purohits.

Also, the Government should pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of Purohits who succumbed to the virus.