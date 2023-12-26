  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP demands revocation of tahsildar suspension

TDP demands revocation of tahsildar suspension
x
Highlights

  • TDP State president K Atchannaidu says the video released by tahsildar Murshavali ‘reveals’ that corruption under the present government is deeply ingrained into the system
  • Finds fault with the govt for suspending the tahsildar instead of taking corrective measures to root out graft

Mangalagiri: In a letter to Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, TDP State president and MLA Kinjarapu Atchennaidu appealed to him on Monday to revoke the suspension of the tahsildar of Madakasira mandal in Sathya Sai district.

The senior TDP leader said that it is indeed sad to note the state of affairs in the present government “justifying” corruption by Murshavali, tahasildar of Madakasira mandal. While nobody justifies taking bribes for whatever reason, as stated by Murshavali in the video clip, corruption under the present government has become deeply ingrained into the system. The manner in which Murshavali justified corruption only points out to the symptom that the entire government system is in deep malaise. It is appalling to note that the government has responded to the said video clip by suspending Murshavali, instead of initiating corrective measures. To draw a metaphor regarding the government’s action, it is like treating the symptoms and not the disease, he said.

In this backdrop, it is important to withdraw the suspension order of Murshavali and ensure that the disease is treated. Therefore, it is crucial to learn from Murshavali’s statement and initiate correct measures into the governance so as to ensure that such acts are not repeated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X