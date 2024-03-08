TDP demands to removal of YSRCP colour to polling booths

In a meeting held at the district level in Krishna District Machilipatnam today, a request letter was submitted to District Joint Collector Returning Officer Mrs. Gitanjali Sharma by Venkata Gopala Krishna Rao on behalf of Gannavaram Constituency TDP Incharge Yarlagadda Venkatarao. The meeting, conducted on the instructions of the Election Commission of India, was attended by various political parties.

During the meeting, Alla Venkata Gopalakrishna Rao highlighted that a majority of the buildings housing the 306 polling centers in Gannavaram constituency are in need of repainting. These buildings include Mandal Parishad School, Zilla Parishad School, Panchayat Buildings, Community Halls, and Anganwadi Buildings. It was mentioned that a joint candidate of Gannavaram Constituency TDP and Jana Sena alliance, Yarlagadda Venkatarao, had already written to the CEO, District Collector, R.O., and E.R.O. regarding this issue.



Participants at the meeting urged for the removal of the colors before the election notification to ensure voters do not fall prey to any temptations and can vote freely. The District Revenue Officer assured that they are aware of the matter and will take prompt action on it.



Representatives from Gannavaram Constituency TDP, including Tangirala Srinivasa Rao, and Machilipatnam Parliament Office Secretary Bathina Dasu, as well as representatives from various political parties from seven constituencies under Machilipatnam Parliament were in attendance at the meeting.

