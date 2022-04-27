TDP dharnas across state today 

Vijayawada: TDP MPs, MLAs and local leaders of all districts will stage a state-wide dharna in all Assembly headquarters on Wednesday to protest against the failure of the government to punish the accused in about 800 serious cases that include rapes and assaults and other atrocities against women over a period.

The TDP released a book titled 'Ooriko Unmaadi – Jagan Palanalo' here on Tuesday which listed the crimes against women in the recent times. It also highlights the inaction of the police in most of these cases in arresting the accused and bringing them to justice.

The TDP leadership has been focusing on the atrocities and the inefficiency of the police in curbing the crimes despite repeated offences in the state. The TDP accuses the government of adopting a lenient attitude against the accused while making tall claims about women safety and the contribution of 'Disha Act' and Disha app to their safety in the state.

The main opposition is also angry with the government over the curbs imposed on the TDP leaders and the cases filed against them whenever they protested against the same. Pointing out to the gang rape at a government hospital and the visit of the TDP president, N Chandrababu Naidu, to the hospital to console the victims, the party said it only attracted notices from the Women's Commission instead.

"Though the former home minister was a woman, even she could not ensure punishment to the guilty persons in all the cases," the party said in a statement here on Tuesday. It also alleged that the silence of the authorities could be more due to the involvement of the ruling party members in the heinous crimes. The accused in these cases were being protected by the YSRCP leaders, it added.