TDP extends Rs 1 lakh assistance to ailing activist

Korukonda (East Godavari District): TDP leaders and activists extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the ailing senior party activist, Geddam Aravalaraju, from Rampa Yarrampalem village in Gokavaram mandal.

Former MLA and TDP State vice-president Jyothula Nehru on Monday handed over the amount to Aravalaraju.

In the presence of party leaders and activists, Nehru said it was a good omen that everyone was joining hands to help a party worker in need.

TDP senior leader Ungarala Ramulu, mandal party president M Ramakrishna, Dodda Vijay, Ungarala Ganesh, Nara Prasad, B Prakash, Salapu Nala Maharaju, Galla Ramu and others participated.