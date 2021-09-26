TDP extends support to Bharat Bandh

Mangalagiri: TDP state president K Atchannaidu on Saturday said their party would extend total support to the Bharat Bandh to be observed on September 27 by the national level farmers' associations in protest against the Union government's new farm laws.

Atchannaidu called upon the party leaders and activists to take part in the nationwide bandh and make it a success.

Already, the TDP MPs had made it clear in Parliament that their party was opposed to the farm laws and that the Central government should rethink them.

In a statement here, the TDP leader criticised Chief Minister Reddy for pursuing 'anti-farmer' policies. The AP government had turned cultivators into labourers with its draconian decisions.

Meters were being fixed to the agricultural motors with an ulterior motive to get multi-crore loans.

The meters on motors were going to be a noose round the necks of the farmers, he said and added that drip irrigation benefits were stopped, which was causing severe problems to the farmers in upland areas.

The TDP state president said the Rs 3,000 crore price stabilisation fund was thrown into the dustbin and subsidies were cancelled to the farmers.