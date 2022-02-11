TDP finds fault with police for arresting unemployed youth

Nellore: Telugu Yuvata Nellore district president K Tirumala Naidu criticised police personnel for chasing and arresting the unemployed youth and TDP activists as anti-social elements when they were taking part in protest on the issue of unemployment.

He addressed the media here on Friday and said youngsters and student union leaders staged a protest demanding solution to the problems faced by the jobless and the police personnel blocked their protest and arrested them.

He said the unemployed youth were neither criminals nor anti-social elements and the police gathered at the TDP office too to take the leaders into custody. He said the Chief Minister failed to consider difficulties of the youngsters while taking a decision to enhance the retirement age of the employees from 60 to 62.

He wondered why the Chief Minister was not treating the outsourced and contract employees as human resources of the government. Industries are not showing any interest in starting their units in the State and asked how the unemployment issue can be resolved. He said cancelling unemployment dole to the youngsters is a classic example of how the government is treating them. Yuvata leaders Praveen, M Sai Kiran and others were present.