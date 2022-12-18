TDP gears up for Naidu's tour

Vizianagaram: TDP leaders are gearing up for party national president N Chandrababu Naidu's tour in the district next week. He will visit Rajam Assembly constituency on December 22 and 23 and Bobbili on December 24.

The party leaders, including K Kala Venkata Rao and P Ashok Gajapathi Raju held a meeting over arrangements for Naidu's visit here on Saturday. Speaking to media later, Kala Venkata Rao and other leaders said that coming elections will be the last for YSRCP as people are ready to send the party packing and electing TDP with a huge majority.

"People are vexed with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's government. The latest meeting of the CM with his MLAs revealed that he lost confidence of winning in the ensuing elections," they said. The TDP leaders alleged that the law and order in the Andhra Pradesh has deteriorated drastically. Common people and TDP cadres are being intimidated and attacked by YSRCP goons, they alleged and added that the situation in AP resembles that of Bihar as the YSRCP workers are looting all resources.

They demanded that the police arrest the hooligans who resorted to violence in Macherla, "We are ready to face any situation here and face the elections. The people are always with us and the coming elections will prove this," they said.