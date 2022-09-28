TDP gives priority to youth: Nara Lokesh

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary and former Minister Nara Lokesh said that TDP is giving top priority to youth. He praised Telugu Yuvatha and Telugu Nadu Student Federation (TNSF) leaders for fighting against the anti-people policies of the ruling YSRCP government.

Krishna district Telugu Yuvatha vice-president Mandava Anvesh, TNSF secretary Vemuri Sai Krishna and Gannavaram constituency president Palagani Kalyan Chakravarthi met Nara Lokesh at his residence at Undavalli near Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Lokesh said that the party's national president and former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu has decided to give more seats in the next elections to youth, who work for the development of the party.