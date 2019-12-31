TDP gives shock to Guntur MLA Maddali Giri, appoints K Ravindra as constituency incharge

With the speculations around the TDP MLA Muddali Giri party switching, TDP got alerted and came up with a strategy of not repeating the same mistake done in the case of Vallabhaneni Vamsi episode. This time the TDP has changed its routine and appointed Kovelamudi Ravindra as the party in charge of Guntur west rather than suspending him.

The TDP has realised that if the latter was suspended, the same thing would repeat as Vallabhaneni Vamsi where he (Vamsi) got independent status in the assembly. Hence the TDP gave a shock to MLA.

Earlier after meeting Jagan Mohan Reddy, Maddali Giri took a dig at Chandrababu for his dual stand on implementation of English Medium in the government-run schools and capital issues. The MLA asserted that the Naidu need to act as gentleman on the schemes launched for the welfare of the people.

The new incharge of the constituency is prepping up to meet the leaders of Guntur west to assure the support to cadre in the wake of Giri's episode.