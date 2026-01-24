TDP holds social activities on eve of Lokesh’s b’day

Nellore: TDP functionaries headed by MLA's of their respective constituencies have conducted several social activities on the occasion of party national secretary and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh birthday across the district on Ftiday.

In Nellore city, TDP district president and MLC Beeda Ravichandra along with party cadres performed Lokesh birthday celebrations in a grand scale. Later, he distributed note books to the students at Mutyalapalem in the city.

Nellore City incharge Mayor Poluboyina Roopkumar Yadav distributed the sarees to the poor women at his office, also inaugurated free medical camp headed by Narayana Medical hospital at Mulapet.

Nellore Rural Constituency TDP incharge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy distributed fruits to the patients at Government General Hospital. In Kovur, MLA Prasanthi Reddy distributed cycles to the students under Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy Foundation(VPR) at girls high school.

In Udayagiri, MLA Kakarla Suresh distributed Rs 84lakhs under Chief Minister's Relief Fund(CMRF) to the poor.

Speaking the occasion, he said that it was proposed to distribute the cycles to the students at free of cost on the occasion Lokesh's Yuvagalam Padayatra completed 3 years on 27th January.

He lauded that Nara Lokesh has played crucial role for TDP regaining the power in 2024 elections through conduction of Yuvagalam Padayatra in the entire state.

He said that Nara Lokesh was responsible for promotion of quality education to the poor students pursuing studies in government schools by initiations several developmental activities.

Party Nellore Parliament President Chejerla Venkateswara Reddy, AP State Waklf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz, NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, Nellore City Incharge Mayor Poluboyina Anilkumar Yadav, former Nellore Municipal Chairman Tallapaka Anuradha and others were present.