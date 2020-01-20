TDP intensifies stir against three capitals

Tirupati: Telugu Desam Party has intensified its agitation against three capitals move of the YSRCP government and prepared to go to Amaravati to participate in 'Chalo Secretariat' call given by party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. The police have thwarted the move by keeping some leaders under house arrest on Sunday.



Former Tirupati MLA M Sugunamma, former TUDA Chairman and TDP general secretary G Narasimha Yadav were kept under house arrest. Party city unit chief D Bhaskar Yadav, Dr BL Sanjay and M Sreenivasulu were placed under house arrest, according to party sources.

Earlier in the day, TDP leaders led by Sugunamma have proceeded to local goddess Gangamma temple and submitted a representation in the hundi praying the goddess for her blessings to the protesting farmers in Amaravati for the last 33 days. Party city Women's wing president Santhamma, district women's wing president Pushpavathi and others have participated.