TDP is BCs party, says TDP State Executive Secretary Savithamma

Savithamma, the TDP State Executive Secretary, expressed her concerns about the YSRCP government's treatment of BC youth. During her speech at the Telugu Desam Party office in Penukonda Town Center, she criticized the government for making empty promises and not taking concrete actions to support the BC community.

Savithamma highlighted the appointments made by the Telugu Desam Party during their era, where BC individuals were appointed as TTD chairman while now Subba Reddy and Karunakar Reddy were appointed as TTD Chairman. She contrasted this with the current situation, where she claimed that the YSRCP government is filling positions with individuals from their own social class, neglecting the BC community.

Additionally, she criticized the lack of funds and duties for the chairmen of BC Corporations, claiming that Jagan Reddy's policies are harming the future and self-respect of BCs in the name of social welfare.

Savithamma argued that since Jagan Reddy came into power, the BC community has faced extreme injustice. She also disputed the government's claims of providing money through schemes, stating that people's accounts remain empty.

She concluded by expressing her frustration with the YSRCP government, stating that the lack of proper leadership has led to the destruction of constitutional systems in the state. She emphasized the importance of providing proper educational incentives for the BC youth.