TDP to stay away from Telangana assembly elections
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is learned to have decided not to contest in the Telangana Assembly elections amid arrest of the party's national president, Chandrababu Naidu, in a skill development case, as well as the ongoing fight against the YCP government.
The TDP believes that it cannot effectively focus on the Telangana elections at this time. Instead, they have decided that it is better to refrain from competing in Telangana rather than participating half-heartedly. Chandrababu had a discussion with TDP-TS president Kasani Gnyaneshwar regarding this matter during their meeting at Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. Kasani expressed his desire to participate in the Telangana elections and requested permission to do so.
In response, Chandrababu Naidu reportedly stated that Andhra Pradesh elections are scheduled for May next year and opined that the efforts should be concentrated on these elections to achieve favourable results.