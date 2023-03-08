TDP is ready for MLC elections, will appoint senior leader for booth, says Atchennaidu

The Telugu Desam Party state president said that they are ready for the Graduate MLC elections and revealed that a senior leader is appointed as in-charge for each booth. He warned that the leader will be sacked from the Telugu Desam Party if there is any wrongdoing.



Meanwhile, Atchennaidu expressed his anguish on the CM YS Jagan saying that latter is deceiving the employees unions again in the name of discussions to seek their votes in the MLC elections.

TDP state president Atchennaidu further slammed at the YSRCP government alleging the creation of fake votes for the upcoming graduate MLC elections. He said that they will not leave anyone if the fake votes allegations are proved and said that they will be sent to jail.