TDP is synonym for development, says Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy

Senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party in the Guntakallu Constituency, Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy, criticized the governance of the YSRCP government. He claimed that all the schemes being implemented by the current government were actually initiated by the former leader of the Telugu Desam Party, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and even then they were not fully implemented by the YCP. Reddy stated that the YSRCP government has been a complete failure.

He specifically mentioned that the regularization of contract employees, salary increases, and other promised benefits for employees have not been implemented. He also criticized the government for not fulfilling promises made to the unemployed, such as the release of a job calendar every year. Reddy argued that the YSRCP government has failed to deliver on its promises, including the YSR Vahanamitra scheme, which was meant to benefit auto owners. He claimed that the scheme offers no real benefits, as the cost of life insurance for auto owners has increased without any additional advantages.

Reddy praised the previous Telugu Desam Party government, led by Chandrababu Naidu, for fulfilling promises such as providing scholarships to all students and crop insurance for farmers. He accused the current YSRCP government of neglecting farmers and claimed that their words about providing affordable prices to farmers were untrue. Reddy highlighted the rise in sand and liquor mafia activities under the YCP government and criticized their failure to complete the Polavaram project.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the representation of the constituency, stating that people no longer know who their MLA is, as the Chief Minister's presence in the palace seems to have no tangible impact on the people. Reddy claimed that the popularity of the YSRCP has decreased, with their vote bank dropping from 45 percent to 25 percent. He predicted that a coalition of the Telugu Desam Party and Janasena would come to power in the upcoming elections.