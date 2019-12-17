Trending :
TDP issues violation of Assembly rights notice on CM YS Jagan

As the winter sessions of Assembly in Andhra Pradesh continues on Tuesday, the TDP leaders have issued a notice to the speaker on AP CM Jagan's...

As the winter sessions of Assembly in Andhra Pradesh continues on Tuesday, the TDP leaders have issued a notice to the speaker on AP CM Jagan's violation of rights in the house. TDP leaders vehemently objected to Jagan's words labelling MLA's to Bafoons, etc.

They said that CM and ministers comments in the house are incorrect. The Opposition has given notice to speaker Tammineni Sitaram to take action against them. Speaking during a debate on the SC-ST Commission bill on Monday, Chief Minister Jagan outrageously abused the TDP MLA with curse words and went ahead of terming them to shameless creatures. "It is not wrong to suspend TDP members who behave shamelessly," CM asserted in house.

In this regard, TDP members have issued a notice on violation of the rights.

