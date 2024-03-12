TDP-Jana Sena candidate from Kavali starts campaign

  • Menu
Kavya Krishna Reddy, the Kavali joint assembly candidate for the TDP-Janasena alliance, kicked off her campaign by visiting shops along the Kavali trunk road starting from Brindavanam. Accompanied by Janasena leaders, activists, fans, and supporters from the Telugu Desam Party, she received an overwhelming welcome from the locals, particularly the traders in Kavali.

During her visit, Kavya Krishna Reddy personally interacted with the business owners, presenting them with the Kavali Manifesto and requesting their support in bringing development to the town. She urged the businessmen to give her party a chance to lead Kavali towards progress and prosperity.

The enthusiasm and support shown by the people in the town were unprecedented, with many expressing their eagerness to see positive changes under Kavya Krishna Reddy's leadership. The joint TDP-Janasena candidate's campaign efforts are off to a strong start, with the backing of local businesses and residents in Kavali.

