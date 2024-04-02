  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh

TDP-Janasena-BJP alliance works with unity in Denduluru

The TDP-Janasena-BJP alliance in the Dendulur Assembly Constituency is gearing up for the upcoming general elections with a strong sense of unity and coordination among the parties. Chintamaneni Prabhakar, the alliance's candidate, expressed confidence in winning with a significant majority in 15 Assembly and 3 Parliament constituencies in the joint West Godavari district.

During a meeting with Parliament Constituency candidates and in-charges led by Eluru Lok Sabha candidate Putta Mahesh Yadav, various strategies for the election campaign in the 7 constituencies under Eluru Parliament were discussed. Prabhakar emphasized the importance of organizing introduction programs for MP candidate Putta Mahesh Yadav in the respective constituencies, involving field level workers, constituency in-charges, and party members.

The alliance aims to highlight the alleged wrongdoings of Jagan's regime and the failures of the YCP at the grassroots level through election campaign programs. Party leaders such as Eluru district president Ganni Veeranjaneyu, former minister Maradani Ranga Rao, and Janasena party in-charge Reddy Appalanayudu, among others, were present at the meeting.



Overall, the TDP-Janasena-BJP alliance in Dendulur Constituency is focused on working together effectively to secure a strong victory in the upcoming elections.

