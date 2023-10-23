TDP-Janasena vaccine is the only cure for YSRCP virus

Rajamahendravaram : Janasena President Pawan Kalyan clarified that the TDP-Janasena vaccine is the only cure for the YSRCP virus that is plaguing the state. Pawan Kalyan and TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh spoke at a joint media conference after the coordination meeting of the TDP and Janena Joint Action Committee in Rajahmundry on Monday. Pawan said that there was a discussion on various issues including the Common Minimum Program. He said that there is a discussion on coordination from the state level to the booth level and they will move forward together.



Despite being a partner in NDA, Jana Sena has come forward for this historical alliance for the future of AP. He said that this historic meeting was held here to provide moral support to Chandrababu Naidu, who is in Rajahmundry Central Jail due to the barbaric and vendetta politics of the YSRCP government, and to give moral stability to the TDP cadre. Pawan Kalyan announced that after the victory of the Janasena-TDP alliance in the election, a huge meeting will be held here. A joint manifesto with common ideas will be announced on November 1, along with the points already announced by both parties, he said.

Nara Lokesh said that this combination on Vijayadashami will be good for the state. He recalled the unconditional support of Pawan Kalyan to the TDP-BJP alliance in 2014. Then, even now, public interest is the aim of their union. Social injustice is continuing under the YSRCP rule., he criticized. It is said that BC, SC, ST, and minority communities are being attacked. BC and SC welfare schemes have been canceled. He said that the management of irrigation schemes in the state was left up, the irrigation sector was neglected and the farmers were subjected to severe injustice. It is said that 34 lakh acres have dried up. He said that the life of the people has become burdensome due to an increase in electricity bills, RTC charges, and price hike. He said that the youth are migrating due to a lack of industries and employment opportunities. Lokesh accused the government of suppressing the voices of those who spoke on public issues.

In this meeting, joint decisions were taken regarding the activities of the next hundred days. Lokesh clarified that they aim to give equal priority to both development and welfare and they will continue welfare schemes through wealth creation rather than debt.

Key leaders of both parties K Atchannaidu, Y Ramakrishnudu, Nadendla Manohar, Kandula Durgesh, and others were present.