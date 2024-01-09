  • Menu
TDP, JSP lack coordination in Palasa

JSP organises a meeting with farmers on cashew MSP (file photo)
Highlights

  • Leaders of both parties are doing their activities separately
  • TDP leaders are seen feeling insecure due to alliance with JSP

Srikakulam: Coordination between TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders is not being witnessed in Palasa Assembly constituency. Even though leadership of both the parties decided for an alliance and sharing of seats in the coming general elections, the expected coordination and cooperation is not visible at ground level in the constituency. In the constituency, opposition TDP leaders are personally targeting YSRCP MLA and minister for animal husbandry Seediri Appala Raju instead of pointing loopholes in government policies and schemes. But JSP leaders here are focusing on damaged roads, demanding minimum support price (MSP) for cashew, irrigated water for tail-end areas, delay in start of off-shore irrigation project works, kidney diseases, problems in YSR Jagananna Colonies and fishermen issues. TDP in-charge Gouthu Sirisha and JSP in-charge V Durga Rao both failed to cooperate with each other. After the alliance between two parties, TDP leaders are feeling a bit insecure and not coordinating with the JSP.

Against this backdrop, TDP leaders reportedly conducted a meetings with the JSP cadres in Palasa which irked the JSP leaders here and led to strain in relations between the leaders of both parties.

X