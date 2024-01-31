TDP-JSP likely to release list in Feb first week

Hyderabad: TDP and Jana Sena Party are likely to pull the curtains down on the present uncertainty over seat sharing between the two parties during first week of February.

According to party sources, leaders of both the parties have come to understanding on the number of seats JSP would contest and also on the candidates in most of the agreed constituencies.

The two parties feel that even if there were some issues with those who might not get tickets, they would have enough time to sort out the problem and convince the respective party leaders and jump into full-fledged joint campaign once the poll notification was announced.

Both parties, it is said, are waiting for final clarity from the BJP on whether they would go alone or have some understanding with TDP-JSP. The possibility of Pawan Kalyan going to Delhi to discuss the issue with Amit Shah and J P Nadda is not ruled out.

Whether BJP joins them or not, both parties have come to a decision that the list of candidates would be announced during first week of February after a final meeting betweenChandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. They are also likely to announce the schedule for joint meetings on that day.

Before the joint public meetings, TDP will take up Raa Kadiliraa meetings from February 4 covering the Lok Sabha constituencies which have not yet been covered. On the other hand, Pawan would be holding his Varahi yatra in Anakapalli from February 4.