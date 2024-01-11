TDP Kakinada Parliament president Jyotula Naveen thanks Naidu

During the press conference held on January 11, District Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Kakinada Parliament President Jyotula Naveen Kumar expressed his gratitude towards the TDP National President Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his special call to all attendees and hardworking TDP members.

He mentioned that the assembly was even more successful than expected and highlighted the public's recognition of the criticism towards Minister Dasshetty Raja for not attending the party's assembly. Naveen Kumar stated that those present at the social empowerment yatra of the ruling party would be aware of the number of participants. In response to a question about the condition of TDP after Sankranthi, Naveen mentioned that if their leader knows the gate of the party, even the MLAs in power will become empty. Nulukurthi Venkateswara Rao and Tumu Kumar were also present at the meeting.