TDP lauds NTR's contributions to State

Tirupati: TDP Tirupati Parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav lauded the great contributions of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao towards the welfare of people. Addressing the media on the occasion of the completion of 40 years of assuming charge as Chief Minister of combined state of AP, Yadav said that NTR stood as the symbol of Telugu pride and given utmost priority for the backward castes in the legislature and in other posts.

He formed TDP with the sole objective of upliftment of poor and implemented various welfare schemes for their benefit. Welfare and reforms have become his two eyes during his governance. From one kilo rice for Rs 2 to Janata clothes for poor, mid-day meal scheme for students in schools, pensions for old age people and widows, his welfare schemes have created history in the state, he said.

Yadav recalled that the abolition of Karanam, Munsif system in the state was a revolutionary step in the state for ever. In Tirupati also NTR has laid his mark by establishing SVIMS and BIRRD hospitals, SPMVV, Vaikuntam queue complex in Tirumala, Telugu Mahila pranganam in Tirupati besides many others.

He also brought Telugu Ganga water for Tirupati. NTR can be remembered for ever for providing equal right in property for women, bringing in women's reservations in politics etc., Party leaders Manohar Achari, Changaiah and others were present.