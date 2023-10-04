TDP leader Anitha slams RK Roja, says she is shedding fake tears

Anitha, the president of the Telugu Desam Party's women's wing, has accused Andhra Pradesh Minister RK Roja of shedding fake tears in response to the remarks made by Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. Anitha suggested that Roja should watch her previous videos to remember the comments she made about opposition women leaders.

Anitha questioned why Roja did not respond to incidents involving missing and abduction female children in the state and criticized her lack of action in such cases.

Response the episode involving Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy's remarks, Anitha stated that Roja had made even more abusive comments about her. She also mentioned that despite filing multiple cases, the police did not respond.

Anitha criticized Roja for her comments about Bhuvaneshwari, Brahmani, and Lokesh, and warned that severe actions would be taken against her if she continued to make inappropriate remarks.

It may be recalled that the controversy arose from the remarks made by former TDP minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy against Roja, which led to his arrest. Against this backdrop, Anitha strongly criticized RK Roja and accused her of having double standards.