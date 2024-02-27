TDP leader Savithamma flays YSRCP govt

In a recent speech at the Telugu Desam Party office in Penukonda town center, Savithamma criticized the YSR regime under Jaganmohan Reddy, accusing him of engaging in conspiratorial politics and being a dictator. She alleged that Jagan was responsible for the deaths of his own father and for kicking out his own mother and sister. She also highlighted the lack of development in the state under his leadership.

Savithamma lamented the fact that Jaganmohan Reddy had promised to ban alcohol but had failed to do so, allowing the sale of J brand liquor in the state. She urged the people of Penukonda Constituency to reconsider their support for the ruling party and to think about the impact of their votes.

She predicted that in the upcoming election, the TDP Janasena alliance would win 175 seats, with Chandrababu Naidu becoming the Chief Minister. Savithamma expressed confidence that the TDP would secure a large majority in Penukonda and raised the flag of the Telugu Desam Party in the constituency.

Several senior leaders and party members, including Charge Kumar, Madhava Naidu, and Venkataramana, participated in the event. The mood was upbeat, with attendees hopeful for a change in leadership and a brighter future for the state.