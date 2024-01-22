TDP leader Savithamma fumes over firing if Anganwadi workers, says should defeat YSRCP

In Penukonda Town Center of Sri Sathya Sai district, Savithamma stated that for the development of the state, the public should send Jagan Mohan Reddy home. She criticized the decision to fire protesting Anganwadi teachers and demanded that this decision be revoked immediately.

She also expressed her disapproval of YCP leaders attempting to win elections through fraudulent means. Chandrababu Naidu's visits to YCP are gaining popularity. Mrs. Savithamma Garu, the Telugu Desam Party State Executive Secretary, believes that the people are prepared to remove the YCP government in the upcoming elections.

Several senior TDP leaders and activists participated in an event, including Madhav Naidu, Venkata Ramana, SN Govinda Reddy, Anjaneyulu, Suryanarayana BC Cell, Sanisa Kota Venkatesh Kurubhavandlapalli, Somasekhar, Narasimhulu, Trivendra Naidu, Subrahmanyam Ootukuru Ramachandra Chaudappa, Adeppa, and others.