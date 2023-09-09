TDP leaders are either taken to police stations or house arrested

Visakhapatnam: Condemning TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest, former MLA V Anitha expressed concern over the detention.

She pointed out that it reflected the enthusiasm shown by the YSRCP government to detain Naidu at least for a few minutes. "The police are fulfilling the long term aspiration of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to put Naidu behind the bars by digging out an 18-month-old case now," she commented, adding that the ruling party is facilitating the TDP an easy win in the next elections as its countdown has already started.

Keeping the security aspect in view, a number of TDP leaders, including Anitha and Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, has been placed under house arrest following the detention of the party's chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his alleged involvement in the skill development scam.

While several TDP leaders were placed under house arrest, many were taken into custody, including Bandaru Satyanarayana, PGVR Naidu and Ganta Srinivasa Rao and his son and GVMC floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao.

Meanwhile, RTC buses were confined to depots. A large number of police were deployed to control the situation as several TDP leaders, activists took to streets to protest in several parts of the city, raising slogans 'CM down down'. They have been bundled up in police vehicles and shifted to the police stations.