TDP leaders inspect dried up agriculture lands
Narasaraopet: TDP state politburo member Prattipati Pulla Rao criticized that due to lack of proper water management, the farmers under...

Narasaraopet: TDP state politburo member Prattipati Pulla Rao criticized that due to lack of proper water management, the farmers under Nagarjunasagar, Pulichintala and Prakasam Barrage are facing shortage of irrigation water.

He along with the TDP leaders on Thursday visited the dried up agriculture fields at Kanaparru village of Nadendla mandal in Palnadu district. He recalled that the Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu urged the farmers to cultivate irrigated dry crops instead of paddy in the Nagarjunasagar Right Canal Ayacut area of Palnadu and Guntur district.

He questioned what about the farmers cultivating the paddy in the Nagarjunasagar right canal ayacut area. He criticized that the CM has no vision of water management and CM has no idea about water management.

