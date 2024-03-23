TDP leaders join in YSRCP in Kavali Rural mandal

In a major setback for the Telugu Desam Party in Kavali Rural Mandal, Tummalpenta Panchayat Pedda Ramudupalem village, a mass exodus of party members to the YSR Congress Party has taken place. The TDP is gradually losing its stronghold in the constituency as the elections draw near.

The chief of Tummalpenta Panchayat, along with Apcab Chairman Konduru Anil Babu and Tummalapenta Sarpanch Komari Srinivasulu, and many other activists of the Telugu Desam Party, bid farewell to the party and officially joined the YSR Congress Party. This significant move was made in the presence of Kavali MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy.









MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy welcomed the new members into the YSR Congress Party with party scarves and expressed his gratitude to them for choosing to join the party. The YSRCP has seen a surge in popularity in the Kavali constituency over the past four years, with more people opting to join the party attracted by its welfare schemes, such as the development of sea roads, drains, and the Juvvaladinne fishing harbor.



The TDP in Kavali Constituency seems to have been dealt a severe blow with this mass migration of party members to the YSR Congress Party. MLA Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy has pledged his support to make Vijayasai Reddy a candidate for Parliament in the upcoming general elections.



The event was attended by leaders of the YSR Congress Party and other members. The growing strength of the YSRCP in Kavali Constituency has become evident, as more and more people are swaying towards the party's agenda and welfare initiatives.

