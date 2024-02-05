  • Menu
TDP leaders protest at assembly, alleges YSRCP failed to deliver

The tensions in the assembly arose due to the agitation of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs. The police intervened and stopped the protest, which was being carried out by TDP MLAs and MLCs, outside the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The MLAs were holding placards and raising slogans, but police had erected barricades to halt their progress. Undeterred, the TDP members pushed through the barricades and continued their protest on foot, expressing their dissatisfaction with the government.

The protesters raised concerns about the release of a job calendar and the delay in the construction of the Polavaram project. They accused Chief Minister Jagan Reddy of trying to prevent TDP members from attending assembly meetings out of fear. They criticized the actions of the police as a deliberate attempt to hinder their entry into the assembly.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, an MLA from Hindupuram, expressed his frustration with the YCP government, stating that it had failed and had nothing to offer for discussion. He accused Jagan Reddy of being afraid of the TDP MLAs and using the police to stop them from attending assembly sessions. He criticized the YCP government for starting a new tradition of inhibiting the participation of MLAs and MLCs in the assembly.

