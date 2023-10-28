TDP leaders protest in support of Nijam Gelavali foiled in Guntur, detained

Tension gripped at Guntur lodge centre after the police foiled the TDP's protest in support to Nara Bhuvaneshwari's Nijam Gelavali and Chandrababu's arrest. The TDP had planned to hold a protest at the Ambedkar statue in Guntur Lodge Center, but the police denied permission and subsequently arrested TDP leaders and activists who gathered at the lodge center.

TDP State Secretary Pilli Manikya Rao and some activists climbed the Ambedkar statue stand and threatened to jump if the police tried to arrest them. The other activists also gathered at Ambedkar circle and raised slogans against the government.

Former minister Nakka Anand Babu found fault with police for allowing ruling party leaders meetings and obstructing TDP leaders protests. TDP secretary Kanaparthi Srinivas and party city president Degala Prabhakar stated that the arrest of Chandrababu was illegal and asserted that YSRCP will face a humiliating defeat in next elections. Corporators Babu and Samatha expressed anger over the police detention.