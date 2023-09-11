TDP leaders submit a letter to AP Governor

Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders, including state president K Atchannaidu and Visakhpatnam North Constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, met Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer and brought various issues to his notice.



They handed over a letter to the Governor, stating that illegal and arbitrary arrest of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, former Chief Minister, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Leader of Opposition, AP Legislative Assembly, was done by the ruling YSRCP due to political vendetta.

Ever since the YSRCP-led government assumed power in 2019, it has been consistently pursuing political vendetta against dissent voices in general and opposition TDP in particular. Not only is the YSRCP-led government demolishing and destroying policies and institutions built by the previous TDP government but is also resorting to midnight arrests of TDP leaders and cadres by misusing the police force, they said in the letter.

Accordingly, the YSRCP government fabricated a case in the name of the scam for money in skill development and has arbitrarily and illegally arrested Nara Chandrababu Naidu in Nandyal. This arrest was carried out arbitrarily without even providing the details of evidence against Chandrababu Naidu citing FIR filed in 2021, they pointed out in the letter.

In this backdrop, as a part of pursuing a political vendetta against Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRCP government has misused the police force in illegally arresting him under a fabricated case.

The delegation of TDP leaders requested the Governor for his intervention in order to release Chandrababu Naidu unconditionally and take action against the concerned authorities for abusing their power.

Similarly, the Jana Sena Party leaders met Governor and brought a number of issues to his notice. They submitted a memorandum on various topics, including land grabbing issues and obstacles created to his party chief Pawan Kalyan, during Visakhapatnam visit.