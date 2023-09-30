TDP leaders warn they are ready for Jail Bharo

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Motha Mogiddam event which was organized by the TDP ranks and fans to express solidarity with former Chief Minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu was held with spirit in Rajamahendravaram and all over the East Godavari district on Saturday night.



Nara Lokesh's wife Brahmani attended in Motha Mogiddam programme at the camp residence in Vidya Nagar, Rajamahendravaram.

Speaking on this occasion, she said that the Motha Mogiddam programme was organized with the good intention of ensuring justice for all the people of Andhra and winning justice. She said that their belief is Justice May Be Delayed But Not Denied. Former Deputy Chief Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa said that the state cannot tolerate Jagan's anarchy. He said that Telugu Desam should stand as a support to the people. The whole world has moved against the illegal arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, he said. It is said that IT employees are protesting in the country and abroad.

Rajappa declared that Jagan Mohan Reddy is running a dictatorial regime in the state and Telugu Desam is ready to go to jail to deal with this. Former MLC Adireddy Apparao, former Mayor Veera Raghavamma, and others participated. In many places, the leaders and fans of Telugu Desam expressed their solidarity with Chandrababu by making various noises.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which has been organizing different forms of protests against the arrest of party supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam case, has come up with a novel agitation ‘Motha Mogiddam’ on Saturday night. on the lines of the one observed during the Covid-19 pandemic as a mark of solidarity with health officials and emergency workers, in response to the call given by the Prime Minister on March 22, 2020.

The TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh appealed to the people of the State to come out of their houses at 7 p.m. on Saturday and beat utensils, and bells, blow whistles, and make other kinds of noise for five minutes. He said this is a way to express their solidarity with Chandrababu Naidu.