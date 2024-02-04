TDP legislative party meeting to be held today in Amaravati

Live
Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), will be visiting Amaravati today and participate in Legislative Party (TDLP) meeting. Naidu has been staying in Hyderabad for the past few days, focusing on the selection of party candidates for the upcoming elections. The meeting that was initially scheduled with Ra Kadali Ra has been postponed, as he is currently in the process of finalizing his candidate list.
However, as the Andhra Pradesh Assembly meetings are set to begin tomorrow, Naidu will be traveling to Amaravati to participate in the legislative party meeting.
During the meeting, Naidu will provide guidance to the MLAs regarding the strategies to be employed during the assembly sessions and public gatherings. It is likely that Naidu will also meet with some other leaders during this visit.